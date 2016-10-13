St Paul’s Bay bypass 'still a race track despite speed cameras’

Speed cameras were not stopping motorists from using the St Paul’s Bay bypass as a “race track”, government sources said yesterday.

“The speed cameras are located in the middle of the bypass. There is a long stretch before and after, so you can slow down at the cameras and then pick up speed without risking a fine,” the sources said.

A speed camera installed on the St Paul’s Bay bypass. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

St Paul’s Bay residents have complained to this newspaper about drivers, particularly motorcyclists, going at high speed along the bypass and even race one another ­in the early hours of the morning.

“It’s ridiculous that every couple of days we are being subjected to the road being used by hordes of motorcyclists who drive up and down at crazy speeds before sunrise,” resident Tony Attard, 54, said.

Another resident, Chris Agius, whose home is close to the bypass, said he and his family were often awakened by the booming sound of motorbikes speeding by.

Other residents said they were too scared to use the road because of the “speed junkies”.

“I don’t drive along the bypass anymore, even though it used to save me time. I was driving along a few weeks ago and this bike whizzed past me so fast it made my whole car shake,” Wendy Coleiro, 55, said.

The sources said the government was looking into possible speeding solutions that would be more effective than cameras.

Speed cameras were installed along the bypass back in 2014 after complaints by residents and the local council and a string of serious accidents.

Magistrate Francesco Depasquale had also urged the authorities to consider the installation of speed cameras and other measures to curb speeding abuse along the road.

Last year. Transport Malta had said that statistics collated by the police confirmed that speed was behind a number of accidents, some of them fatal, on the bypass.

Speed cameras had originally been installed in 2009 but were burnt down even before they became operational.

Earlier this week, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici published draft legislation aimed at reforming driving regulations.

The main changes being proposed include the introduction of a penalty points system, currently applicable only for the first three years of driving, for all drivers. Drivers who amassed 12 points in a year would have their licence revoked and would not be able to reapply for it for two months. Motorists who amassed 12 points three times in five years would have to wait a year before reapplying.

The draft legislation in the form of a White Paper is open to public consultation until November 14. Comments can be submitted via e-mail to: [email protected].