Qawra primary school gets green light
Qawra will get its own primary school and 400 parking spaces after the project was approved by the Planning Authority this morning.
The school, which will house 700 students and 70 employees, will ease overcrowding at the St Paul's Bay primary school that has had to cater for a child boom over recent years.
The school will be built at one end of a large field close to the Qawra church, inside the development boundaries.
The Foundation For Tomorrow's Schools said only 100 car park spaces were required to cater for the school but a decision was taken to have a two-floor underground car park with 400 car spaces that will be open for the public.
The school will also include a childcare centre, sports facilities that can be accessed externally and other community facilities.
The target date for completion is end 2017 or beginning 2018.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.