Police to have CEO by end of year

Interviews have kick-started the process to select the first CEO for the Malta Police Force, with the successful candidate expected to be named by year’s end, the Times of Malta has learnt.

The selection board, which is interviewing the 19 applicants, is chaired by the permanent secretary at the Home Affairs Ministry, Kevin Mahoney, and includes Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar, Identity Malta’s Residence & Visa Unit CEO Roderick Cutajar and Saviour Formosa, an associate professor at the University of Malta’s Department of Criminology.

A spokeswoman for the Home Affairs Ministry said the interviews were expected to be done by the end of this month.

The new police CEO is expected to take over the administration of the force, reporting directly to the Police Commissioner.

When the call for applications was made, it was unclear whether any qualifications or past experience were required.

There was neither any mention of specific academic qualifications nor whether the applicants had to have police experience or any previous civil service post or managerial position.

The call spoke of “leadership skills” and said the successful applicant would have to be able to motivate the entire police force.

Twelve eligibility requirements were listed, including that the applicant must be a Maltese citizen and able to communicate in both Maltese and English.

Applicants will also have to prove a record of good conduct.

The call did say that “due consideration” would be given to applicants having relevant work experience or any qualifications. However, it did not specify what the qualifications should be and what type of experience would be considered relevant.

The selected candidate will be required to manage financial and administrative matters, human resources management, corporate branding and ICT and automation. The candidate will be offered a definite three-year contract and receive an annual salary of €55,000 plus allowances, and will have a direct hold over tendering processes and the vetting of police contracts.

The force has had five police commissioner since the Labour Party was elected to office in 2013.

John Rizzo, who had served as police commissioner for more than 12 years, was removed right after the election. He was succeeded by legal procurator Peter Paul Zammit, a former high ranking police officer, but his tenure was short-lived. He was soon replaced by Ray Zammit, who was appointed acting police commissioner. But Mr Zammit, too, was removed following a shooting incident involving the driver of former home affairs minister Manuel Mallia.

Former drugs squad and Security Service chief Michael Cassar, who resigned a few months ago citing health reasons, succeeded Mr Zammit. Reports said he had reservations over the introduction of the new CEO position, among other things.

[email protected]