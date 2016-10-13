Number of protected birds killed this season rises to 32 - Birdlife

A dead stork's carcass. Photo: Birdlife

Birdlife has reiterated its call for the setting-up of a specialised Wildlife Crime Unit to strengthen enforcement, as the number of protected birds killed in the autumn season rises to 32.

“As soon as the signal is sent that enforcement is not a priority, illegalities increase,” Birdlife CEO Mark Sultana said today, pointing to a fresh spike in killings this year. “The lack of enforcement has emboldened poachers.”

The organisation has recommended a specialised unit to strengthen the police in combatting criminal acts related to nature and environmental law enforcement.

“In all, we have evidence of 120 illegalities – from killings to illegal bird calls and trappings – but no figures on how many people have actually been prosecuted,” Mr Sultana said, questioning why enforcement was being left in the sole hands of NGOs.

He noted his suspicion that enforcement tended to become more lax as an election approached, highlighting the inconsistency of the Prime Minister closing last year’s season early after two protected birds were shot, but refusing to state a position this year despite the rising toll.

The latest killing was witnessed at Mqabba just two days ago, where a peregrine falcon was shot down. The bird was later euthanised due to its grievous injuries.

“The crimes we are aware of could be merely the tip of the iceberg,” said conservation manager Nick Barbara.

“It’s important to note that many of the protected species we see in Malta are often the fruit of extensive conservation efforts in other countries: having them killed in our country is a slap in the face to all the time and money invested overseas.”

Mr Barbara noted that the finch trapping season was set to open on October 20, after the government once again signalled its intention to apply a derogation. This derogation is set to be challenged in European courts in the next few months.

“Because of the circumstances, the eyes of Europe will be on us once the season opens,” he said. “It is now more important than ever for additional enforcement to be put in place to stem illegalities.”