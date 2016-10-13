Nadur belvedere spared wall threat

Photo: Marlon George Grech

A belvedere in Nadur was spared the construction of a 1.4 metre boundary wall after the planning board unanimously turned down the application.

A similar application on a different but adjacent site was rejected last January.

The belvedere in Cocco Palmieri street has been the subject of ongoing controversy after the owners of a field below the paved public space won a court case that gave them the right to erect a boundary wall to protect their privacy.

The council is opposed to the erection of the boundary wall, claiming it will obstruct the views from the belvedere.

The Planning Authority last January turned down an application filed by the owners of the field who won the court case. This planning decision is under appeal.

In this morning’s case, the applicant’s lawyer made reference to the court case, to justify the erection of a boundary wall that would be 1.4 metres high from the surface of the belvedere.

However, the PA board unanimously turned down the application, which was recommended for refusal.

Environment and Resources Authority chairman Victor Axiak, who sits on the PA board, said he could not understand the logic of wanting to build a boundary wall to protect privacy when the fields below the belvedere were designated as a green area.

“Nothing can be built there, so I see no point in building the boundary wall.”