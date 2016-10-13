Advert
Thursday, October 13, 2016, 16:35

Motorcyclist injured in fall

A 42-year-old motorcyclist has been hospitalised after falling off his bike at Dingli Cliffs this afternoon.

The police said the man, from Pieta, lost control of his Yamaha while driving  at Triq il-Panoramika.

His injuries were described as serious.

