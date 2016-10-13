Motorcyclist injured in fall
A 42-year-old motorcyclist has been hospitalised after falling off his bike at Dingli Cliffs this afternoon.
The police said the man, from Pieta, lost control of his Yamaha while driving at Triq il-Panoramika.
His injuries were described as serious.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.