Morning-after-pill should only be available by prescription - Simon Busuttil

The morning-after pill should only be available by prescription, according to Opposition leader Simon Busuttil, who has lent his support to the “finely balanced compromise” recommended by a parliamentary committee.

A joint committee concluded last week that a decision on the licensing of one type of the emergency contraceptive – that containing the ingredient levonogesteral – should be taken by the Medicines Authority.

MPs recommended, however, that if licensed, the pill should not be made available over the counter. They also suggested that doctors be allowed to exercise the right to refuse to prescribe it.

A spokesman for Dr Busuttil said yesterday the move marked “a turning point in the debate on the morning-after pill in Malta”, adding that, given its sensitivity, this was a remarkable achievement.

“Dr Busuttil understands that this agreement represents a finely balanced compromise that was carved out among all MPs present after lengthy debates and negotiations. As such, it is a compromise that deserves to be supported, and he adds his support to it,” the spokesman said.

While the three female Opposition MPs have all agreed with the committee’s recommendations, Dr Busuttil’s stand is at odds with views expressed by Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola, who earlier this week, came out against the contraceptive being available only by prescription.

Echoing similar views, Labour MEP Miriam Dalli and Civil Liberties Minister Helena Dalli have also said the contraceptive should be available over the counter.

The committee’s recommendations have sparked controversy among those in favour of the MAP’s introduction, who argue that not making the contraceptive available over the counter does not make sense, since it is intended for emergency use.

Medicines Authority chairman Anthony Serracino Inglott, who has previously stated his opposition to the need for a prescription, told the Times of Malta yesterday the recommendations would not be ignored but would not bind the authority in its decision.

“Our responsibility is to the patient, not political expedience,” he said. “In this case, any delay reduces efficacy. If the morning-after pill is pharmacist recommended, the chances of it reaching the patient in time are much greater. Our decision will not be based on emotions but scientific fact,” he said.

Prof. Serracino Inglott highlighted the fact that pharmacists were fully qualified and equipped to provide guidance on medicines when – as with emergency contraception – there was no need for a diagnosis.

He stressed that the possibility of harm should not be the only factor which determined whether a prescription was required.

“The tendency internationally is for more medicines to be pharmacist recommended, and it doesn’t make sense to move against the trend. Studies show that there are advantages to patients having access to medicines directly from pharmacists.

“Even if you take the argument – which is scientifically false – that if taken late, the morning-after pill could cause abortion, you should support it being given by a pharmacist, because, if taken quickly, the pill prevents ovulation from ever taking place,” Prof. Serracino Inglott said.

The Women’s Rights Foundation, which initiated the debate after filing a judicial protest against the State in June, says it is prepared to take the case further and open a constitutional case to protect women’s rights.

Those opposing the committee’s decision intend to walk from St George’s Square in Valletta to Parliament on Sunday morning.

A petition signed by more than 1,200 people claims the recommendations are rooted “not in a general regard for a woman’s health but a need to control the bodies and lives of women”.