Mizzi refuses to answer about Panama recycling and remote gaming ventures

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Minister Konrad Mizzi today refused to give more details about his proposed business in Panama, which according to e-mails sent by his financial advisers Nexia BT was set up for operations in the recycling and remote gaming sectors.

Dr Mizzi was also asked why he wanted to avoid alerting local banks about the trust he set up in New Zealand, as evidenced by e-mails also sent by his financial advisers.

The minister dismissed the questions as “misleading”.

Asked if he was saying that Nexia BT did not send such e-mails, Dr Mizzi avoided the question.

Dr Mizzi said he was the first Maltese politician to ever submit himself to a tax audit with “everything laid bare”.

When it was pointed out that all the people mentioned in the Panama Papers were being audited by the Inland Revenue Department, Dr Mizzi said he was the first politician to voluntarily ask the tax commissioner to audit his family trust.

He said an audit was also being held through an independent company.

“I am sure that when the conclusions come out, you will see that I have been saying the truth throughout. I have nothing more to add on the issue,” Dr Mizzi said.