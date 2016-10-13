Marriage of convenience annulled

A court has annulled a marriage between a Maltese woman and a foreigner after hearing how the widowed mother-of-five had only agreed to marry when she was offered Lm800 (€1,840), and the new husband walked out the day after the marriage and was never seen again. He had wanted to marry only to be eligible for Maltese citizenship

The civil marriage took place in November 1999 at the time when the woman, having been recently widowed, was in financial straits.

The court heard how the couple had only know each other for a few weeks and the woman promptly accepted to marry when she was offered a sum of money.

They moved to Marsascala, and the day after the marriage, the man went out, ostensibly to do some shopping, and never returned. The woman was later informed through a phone call that he would not be back.

The woman then moved back to her place in Cospicua.

Her children never met her ‘husband’ and were only told about the marriage when they grew up.

The court said there was no doubt that this was a marriage of convenience – the woman needed the money and the man wanted to be able to continue to live in Malta.

It was clear that neither side had intended to lead a marriage life and form a family. What had taken place was a simulated marriage, while was a reason for nullity, the court said.

The 'husband' did not turn up for the court hearings.