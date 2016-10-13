Advert
Thursday, October 13, 2016, 15:53

Man held over 'suspicious' death in St Paul's Bay

A man is being held by the police after a 77-year-old Briton was found dead at a residence in St Paul's Bay last night.

The police were called in to assist after a man was found dead at a residence in Triq il-Merluzz at 8.30pm.

Following an autopsy carried out this morning, the police said they were treating the death as a "suspicious" and an individual was being held in connection with the case.

The duty magistrate was informed and an inquiry has been ordered. The police are investigating.

No further details are available.

 
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Man dumps dog poo on Sliema...

  2. Woman dies in Mosta accident

  3. Process kick-started for Magistrate...

  4. Opposition walks out of parliament as...

  5. New temporary road planned to ease Marsa...

  6. Caroline Muscat to lead PN election campaign

  7. €75,000 Preti acquisition a replica,...

  8. Watch: Mizzi refuses to answer about...

  9. Loophole in one: pro golfers 'exploit'...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 13-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed