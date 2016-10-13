Man held over 'suspicious' death in St Paul's Bay
The police were called in to assist after a man was found dead at a residence in Triq il-Merluzz at 8.30pm.
Following an autopsy carried out this morning, the police said they were treating the death as a "suspicious" and an individual was being held in connection with the case.
The duty magistrate was informed and an inquiry has been ordered. The police are investigating.
No further details are available.
