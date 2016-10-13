Man acquitted of snatch-and-run thefts

A 52-year-old man charged with carrying out three snatch-and-run thefts in September 2012 was today acquitted by the Criminal Court on lack of evidence.

Joseph Xuereb was charged with snatching necklaces from three women, aged 80, 82 and 78, and fleeing in a car that he drove. He was also charged with being a relapser and breaching the conditions of a previous release.

The court, presided by Madam Justice Edwina Grima, ruled that the evidence presented by the prosecution was weak.

Mr Xuereb was represented by lawyers Franco Debono and Arthur Azzopardi.