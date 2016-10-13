Advert
Thursday, October 13, 2016, 11:18

Man acquitted of snatch-and-run thefts

A 52-year-old man charged with carrying out three snatch-and-run thefts in September 2012 was today acquitted by the Criminal Court on lack of evidence.

Joseph Xuereb was charged with snatching necklaces from three women, aged 80, 82 and 78, and fleeing in a car that he drove. He was also charged with being a relapser and breaching the conditions of a previous release.

The court, presided by Madam Justice Edwina Grima, ruled that the evidence presented by the prosecution was weak.

Mr Xuereb was represented by lawyers Franco Debono and Arthur Azzopardi.

Advert
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Man dumps dog poo on Sliema...

  2. Process kick-started for Magistrate...

  3. Opposition walks out of parliament as...

  4. New temporary road planned to ease Marsa...

  5. Caroline Muscat to lead PN election campaign

  6. €75,000 Preti acquisition a replica,...

  7. Reduce licence fees for low mileage cars...

  8. Woman dies in Mosta accident

  9. Loophole in one: pro golfers 'exploit'...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 13-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed