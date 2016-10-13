Government to build solar farm in Rabat

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The government will be building a solar farm in Tal-Fiddien, Rabat, which will allow people who do not have access to roof space to invest in renewable energy.

Minister without Portfolio Konrad Mizzi said people would be able to invest in up to 3kW worth of renewable energy.

Each kW would cost €1,495.

Dr Mizzi said this scheme was lower than the residential rate and aligned with past schemes.

The feed-in tariff would be 15 cents for the first six years, and 10.5 cents from year seven till year 20.

People who apply for the scheme would receive credit on their electricity bills.

Dr Mizzi said 350 families would benefit from the scheme.

An information session on the scheme is to be held on October 19, and submissions will be accepted till the end of October.

Dr Mizzi said the government would be working on similar schemes that involved the private sector.

Environment Minister Jose Herrera said the government would make sure to reduce the visual impact of the solar farm.

Dr Herrera said there was still a long way to go when it came to reducing emissions in Malta, yet progress had been made in the energy sector.