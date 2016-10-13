Advert
Exploding Samsung phone is not sold in Malta

Consumers' authority probed the issue nationally

The Samsung representative in Malta recalled the phone and stopped sales before any of the affected products reached the local market, the responsible authority said this morning. 

Following worldwide reports of incidents regarding overheating and combustion of the Samsung Note 7 mobile phone, the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) has been investigating this issue nationally.

Moreover, products sold from the brand’s official sites were not distributed to Malta.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has suspended production of its flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphones after reports of fires in replacement devices added to the tech giant's worst ever recall crisis.

The authority said it has been in contact with its counterparts across Europe and most European States are in a similar situation as Malta, with the product being recalled prior to distribution.

It said that although it was highly unlikely that any affected phones were to be found in Malta, if consumers purchased such a device, it was best to switch it off and contact the economic operator for information regarding the recall.

Further information can be obtained from the MCCAA through email on [email protected] or on telephone 2395 2000 or 8007 4400.

