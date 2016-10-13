AFM rescues pregnant migrant woman
A pregnant migrant woman was rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta late last night.
The army said it was contacted by the NGO vessel Vos Hestia
The woman was transferred to an AFM helicopter and taken to the AFM Airwing, from where she was taken to hospital by ambulance.
