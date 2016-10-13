Advert
Thursday, October 13, 2016, 08:54

AFM rescues pregnant migrant woman

A pregnant migrant woman was rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta late last night.

The army said it was contacted by the NGO vessel Vos Hestia

The woman was transferred to an AFM helicopter and taken to the AFM Airwing, from where she was taken to hospital by ambulance.

