Football news

England’s former top referee Keith Hackett has criticised the decision to put Anthony Taylor in charge of next Monday’s clash between Liverpool and Manchester United.

Hackett is a former head of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited body, which appoints referees to matches.

He cannot understand why Taylor has been handed the Anfield fixture, given he lives just a short distance from Old Trafford.

Hackett said: “No-one is questioning Anthony’s integrity or his ability to handle this game. But what if something goes wrong for him on the day?

“If that happens then it would be those who appointed him who must take the blame for taking such an avoidable risk.”

Romania players complain of burglary

Romania players yesterday said cash and personal items were stolen from their hotel rooms ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier in Kazakhstan.

“We didn’t find out who stole the money and all the objects,” Andrei Vochin, personal adviser to Romanian Football Federation chairman Razvan Burleanu, told reporters after the Group E goalless draw in Astana.

“Anyway, we don’t have much hope,” he said, adding that unidentified burglars broke into the rooms while players were training.

At least 12 players had cash stolen while the team masseur said his tablet had also been taken.

Rajevac sacked

Milovan Rajevac became the second coaching casualty of the opening round of African World Cup group qualifiers when he was sacked by Algeria.

The country’s football federation announced the decision in the wake of the 1-1 home draw with Cameroon on Sunday, which marked a disappointing start to their Group B campaign.

The Serbian had only been in charge for two matches but was criticised by several players for his tactics.

Algeria will now be looking for their third coach within a year after Frenchman Christian Gourcuff had quit the job in April.

China coach Gao quits after defeat

China coach Gao Hongbo has resigned in the wake of a 2-0 defeat in Uzbekistan on Tuesday that dealt a further blow to the country’s hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

Gao returned for a second stint as coach of his country in February after the dismissal of Frenchman Alain Perrin but has overseen one draw and three defeats in the final round of Asian qualifying.

Tuesday’s defeat in Tashkent leaves China bottom of the six-team Asian Group A after four of 10 matches in the round.

Bruce takes over at Aston Villa

Aston Villa have appointed Steve Bruce as manager, replacing Roberto Di Matteo who was sacked last week.

The 55-year-old Bruce has been without a club since he quit as manager of Hull City in July after leading the team to Premier League promotion with a playoff victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

“We are delighted to announce Steve Bruce as our new manager,” the club said on Twitter.

Villa appointed Di Matteo in June after their relegation from the Premier League, but sacked the Italian after just 124 days in charge.

Guardiola provides creative freedom

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s coaching style is giving Sergio Aguero more freedom up front, the striker said.

Aguero said he was enjoying more of a roaming role for his club than for his country.

“He (Guardiola) wants me right as a nine, but then he gives me more freedom too. He asks me to move all around the attack,” Aguero said.

The 28-year-old said he is coming to terms with the former Barcelona boss’s demands regarding pressing defenders.

“Pep is very picky about everything,” Aguero added.

“It’s good. The good thing is that I’m getting used to him and automatically going straight in to pressing the centre-backs.”

Niasse keen to make Toffees move stick

Senegalese striker Oumar Niasse remains determined to make an impact at Everton, confident he can cope with the demands of the Premier League despite being frozen out by manager Ronald Koeman.

The 26-year-old Niasse, who has been forced to train with Everton’s under-23 squad, is yet to feature for the Merseyside club this campaign and has made just two starts since his £13.5 million arrival in January.

“I want to show myself in the Premier League and I hope it can be at Everton, because it’s the team that I’m feeling. Every weekend, I’m watching the games, I’m supporting the team, I’m behind them. I’m a blue,” Niasse said.

Reports suggested Niasse had offers from clubs in Germany, Spain, Portugal and Turkey but turned them down.