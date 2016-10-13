Argentina sorely miss Messi in Paraguay defeat

Argentina’s Nicolas Gaitan (left) tries to block the shot of Paulo Da Silva, of Paraguay.

Argentina, lacking the inspiration of injured captain Lionel Messi, suffered a humiliating setback in their World Cup qualifying campaign when they lost 1-0 at home to Paraguay late Tuesday.

Paraguay stunned the twice world champions with a fast break from deep in their own half, Angel Romero playing the ball into the path of Derlis Gonzalez who beat Sergio Romero with a shot inside the near post in the 18th minute.

The defeat left Argentina, who dropped seven points in three successive matches without Messi, in fifth place in the South American group with 16 points, one point ahead of Paraguay who had never won a qualifier in Argentina before.

Argentina are five points behind new leaders Brazil, who won 2-0 in Venezuela, before visiting their arch-rivals in Belo Horizonte on November 10.

Uruguay dropped to second on 20 points with Ecuador third on 17, level with Colombia, who are in fourth on goal difference.

The top four go through to the 2018 finals in Russia while the fifth placed team qualifies for an intercontinental play-off for another berth.

Argentina could have got back on level terms two minutes into the second half but Paraguay captain Justo Villar saved Sergio Aguero’s weak penalty.

Brazil, who were without suspended Barcelona striker Neymar, took just eight minutes to open the scoring with a goal that mixed comedy and beauty.

Venezuela goalkeeper Daniel Hernandez tried to pass the ball to his centre-half 30 yards from goal only for Gabriel Jesus to pounce on the woeful attempt and lift the ball over the keeper from 20 metres with the loveliest of chips.

Brazil controlled the game against a team that had not won in their nine previous qualifiers and they got a second their play deserved after 53 minutes when Willian snuck in at the back post to finish off a low cross from Renato Augusto.

Uruguay were held to a 2-2 draw away to Colombia with Luis Suarez scoring his 19th goal in qualifying matches, equalling the record held by former Argentina striker Hernan Crespo.

The Uruguayans were pegged back in steamy, rainy Barranquilla by Colombia striker Yerry Mina’s late headed equaliser after Suarez had put them ahead on 73 minutes.

Midfielder Cristian Rodriguez had headed a 27th-minute leveller for Uruguay to cancel out Abel Aguilar’s opening goal.

Ecuador’s Enner Valencia scored twice, including a late equaliser, when they were a man short as they came from two goals down to draw with Bolivia in La Paz. Midfielder Luis Caicedo was sent off 12 minutes from time for a second booking.

Pablo Escobar scored both goals for Bolivia.

Copa America holders Chile, who had not won in three games, produced a 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Peru in Santiago that keeps them in seventh place on 14 points, one behind Paraguay.

Arturo Vidal scored both Chile’s goals, the winner in the 85th minute after Edison Flores’s equaliser.

Next fixtures

November 10

Brazil vs Argentina

Colombia vs Chile

Paraguay vs Peru

Uruguay vs Ecuador

Venezuela vs Bolivia