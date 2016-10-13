A rock ‘n roll journey through time

Zion Reggae Bar is set to take a trip through music and time with Rock & Rave (Through time and space), an evening focusing on the most popular tracks from past six decades.

DJs Chris Radium and El Morales will be joining forces, kicking off with the roaring 1950s and 60s with rock ‘n roll and swing, moving on to the funkylicious 1970s with the best funk, disco and rock.

The journey continues with the golden days of nu-wave, synthpop and early Italo-disco from the 1980s, all the way up to the alternative, indie and rock sounds from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000's.

The DJs will close off the night with sthe timeless sounds of the early days of rave and dance culture.

Rock & Rave (Through time and space) takes place on October 15 at Zion Reggae Bar.

www.facebook.com/events/1140351836058502/