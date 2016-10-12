Advert
Wednesday, October 12, 2016, 17:56

Trump met with girls getting dressed: former Miss Arizona

Former Miss Arizona, Tasha Dixon, says that during the 2001 Miss USA pageant, she and other contestants were forced to meet with Donald Trump -- dressed or not.

"Our first introduction to him was when we were at the dress rehearsal and half naked changing into our bikinis," Dixon recalled.

"He just came strolling right in. There was no second to put a robe on or any sort of clothing or anything. Some girls were topless. Other girls were naked," said Dixon about Trump, who owned the Miss Universe Organization at the time.

Donald Trump has fallen further behind Hillary Clinton and now trails her by 8 points among likely voters, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll, with 1 in 5 Republicans saying his vulgar comments about groping women disqualify him from the presidency.

The national tracking poll was launched after Sunday night's second presidential debate, where Trump was pressed to explain his comments in a 2005 videotape about grabbing women's genitalia. He described the remarks, which first surfaced on Friday, as "locker room" banter and apologized to Americans.

