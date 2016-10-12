Advert
Wednesday, October 12, 2016, 14:43 by

Reuters

Merkel stresses access to EU market requires free movement of people

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has always stressed that access to the European Union's single market requires that a country accept the bloc's principle of the free movement of people, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

Asked if Merkel's tone on Brexit had hardened in recent days due to British Prime Minister Theresa May's latest comments on the issue, spokesman Steffen Seibert told a government news conference: "I will leave the interpretation up to you."

"A key assertion of the chancellor in the last months has, however, always been that full participation in the EU internal market means that the country that wants such participation must also fully subscribe to the free movement of people," he added.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Hard Brexit will cost UK tens of...

  2. Terror suspect recognised, tied up by...

  3. Watch: Trump steps up attacks on fellow...

  4. Fire at iconic Europa-Center in Berlin

  5. Obama vows to send people to Mars by the...

  6. Islamic State confirms death of...

  7. 'Know your limits', Turkey's Erdogan...

  8. Top Republican Ryan distances himself...

  9. Australian Opposition blocks gay...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 12-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed