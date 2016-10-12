Fire triggers major Tokyo blackout
Tokyo was hit by a major power outage earlier today after a fire at an underground cable facility on the outskirts of the capital.
Some 350,000 households were without electricity for about an hour, Tokyo Electric Power said.
The fire occurred in Saitama prefecture, next to Tokyo, but the cause was not immediately known, a company spokesman told Reuters over the phone.
He added that the company was investigating the cause.
