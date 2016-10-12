Malta team to play against Luxembourg at Marsa
The Malta cricket team faces a stern challenge from Luxembourg over three consecutive days at the Marsa Sports Club oval, starting on Friday afternoon with a Twenty20 match.
The teams last met in the European Division Two Championships in 2012, when Andrew Naudi led the Malta team to a thrilling victory, scoring 66 runs from only 27 balls.
The Malta team will be looking to strengthen their recent record, which stands at 13 wins from their last 16 internationals.
Malta squad
Nowell Khosla (captain), Bikram Arora, Andrew Naudi, Frank Spiteri, George Agius, Mark Sacco, Ronnie Sacco, Sam Aquilina, John Grima, David Marks, Paul Bradley, Sean Byrne, Zubair Mohammed, Sumair Khan, Feroz Ahmed Akbar, Niraj Khanna, Siddharth Anand, Kalki Kumar.
