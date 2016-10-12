The Sound of Music to be staged this weekend

Rachel Fabri stars as Maria in this weekend’s production of The Sound of Music.

The legendary family musical The Sound of Music is being staged this weekend in Valletta, bringing much-loved songs such as Do-Re-Mi, Edelweiss and My Favourite Things to Maltese audiences.

With music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, the musical is based on the memoir of Maria von Trapp, a nun who takes a job as a governess to a large family on the eve of World War II in Austria.

Maria (played by Rachel Fabri) falls in love with the children and, eventually, with their widowed father Captain von Trapp (played by Roger Tirazona). The family plan to flee Austria with the children after the Captain refuses to obey orders from the Nazi Reich.

The Maltese production is being produced by Grapevine Music together with the Mediterranean Conference Centre and is directed by Ray Mangion with musical direction by Mro Paul Abela.

Around 50 singers and actors make up the cast which also includes Stephania Grech as Mother Abbess, Joseph Pavia, Nicky Farrugia, Ryan Paul Abela, Mariosa Pavia, Sarah Muscat, Michela Galea, Kate Decesare, Barry Calvert, Emanuel Tabone, Miriana Pavia and two sets of children, ranging from the ages of six to 16 playing the parts of the von Trapp children.

A live orchestra under the direction of Mro Abela will accompany the cast.

■ Saturday’s show is already sold out. However, there are two performances on Sunday, one at 3pm and one at 8pm. Tickets can be bought online from www.showshappening.com or from the booking office at the Mediterranean Conference Centre. Admittance to the theatre is restricted to those aged six and over.