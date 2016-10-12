The Malta Military Tattoo returns this weekend with the participation of several local and foreign groups.

The Tattoo is a yearly event which features military bands and other elements that come together to provide a spectacular show for audiences of all ages. The music played combines popular tunes with the more classical, all performed in the context of a Military March parade.

The word ‘tattoo’ used in this context has its roots in the Dutch expression tap toe or ‘tap-shut’. It was linked to the noise made by mallets used to seal the beer barrels. The noise sounded like a drum and the word became a reference to the last military call at the time of curfews.

Malta has a long-standing band tradition, reflected in the fact that there are 90 active band clubs with close to 4,000 resident or trainee band players.

The Wessex Military Band, the voluntary band of the British Army Air Corps, is participating in this year’s military tattoo.

Attendees to this year’s event will be entertained by the Majesticks from Switzerland, a drum group whose aim is to rediscover the instrument through innovative, original musical compositions while also offering a visually attractive presentation which makes use of special effects and original staging.

The 35-year-old Wessex Military Band will also perform. Since 1990, the group has been the voluntary band of the British Army Air Corps based at Middle Wallop near Andover.

Rounding off foreign participants is the Polish Nadarzyn Orchestra with over 50 members of all ages whose objective is to promote music and Polish culture both in Poland and around the world.

The local scene will be represented by the Armed Forces of Malta Band and Ceremonial Drill Team, the Malta Police Force Band, Wallace Pipes and Drums, Marsa Scouts Pipes and Drums, Red Hackled Pipe Band and the Ħamrun Scouts Pipes and Drums.

■ The Tattoo is being held on Saturday and Sunday at the Malta fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta’ Qali. The event starts at 7pm on both days. Tickets from www.ticketline.com.mt. For more information, call 2141 0371/2 or 7906 8676 or email [email protected].