Interview with author

A live interview with Maltese author Michael Cini is taking place this Friday in Mosta.

Ix-Xafra tad-Destin – L-Imdina 1565 is a historic novel that blends romance with battle, honour and glory. It is set during the period of the 1565 Great Siege of Malta. The novel looks at this historic event from a different angle as its plot is centred around Mdina rather than the Grand Harbour where the siege was mainly focused.

The book’s protagonists are all inhabitants of the old capital city and its surrounding villages and hamlets. They did seek refuge but were also the combatants ready to defend the city’s weak walls and bravely attacked the ravaging Turkish parties.

Cini’s first book, Preżenza – Inti Temmen fil-Ħares? recounts a ghost story full of mystery and surprises, with one particular ghost who seeks to protect only those it chooses.

As is to be expected of novels of this sort, Preżenza is a haunting story offering the reader chilling scenarios.

The occasional humorous touch also comes through, however.

Both of Cini’s books are written in the first person and made up of short chapters.

■ The live interview being organised by l-Għaqda Filantropika Talent Mosti is taking place at the Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone, Triq Wied il-Għasel, Mosta on Friday at 7pm.