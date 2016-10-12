Announcements

To celebrate the 25th wedding anniversary of KEVIN and CAROLINE GALEA. The marriage took place on October 12, 1991 at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. Congratulations, with love from your daughter Abigail and son Thomas.

Obituary

AZZOPARDI. On October 11, at Casa Antonia Residential Home Balzan, DORIS (née Doublet), widow of Paul, went home to meet her Creator at the venerable age of 93. She will be greatly missed by her daughters Rita and her husband Godwin Falzon, Marie and her husband Norman Alexander, Anna and her husband Mario Grech, Doreen widow of William Mercieca, Pauline and her husband Emanuel Mifsud; her grandchildren Christopher and Daniela, Liz and Gege, Karl and Rachel, Claire and Karl, Peter and Gabby, Bernardette and Alexander, David, Stephanie and Steve, Patricia and Steve, Roberta and William, Julia and Mauro, John and Yanica, Katrina, Matthew and Jessica, Nicholas, Klara, Philip and Fran­cesca, and her great-grandchildren Amy, Lily, Andy, Sebastian, Matty, Keira, Beppe, Jamie and Tessa; also her sister Tessie Doublet and in-laws Mary Azzopardi, John Azzopardi and his wife Lina, and nephews and nieces. A celebration of her life will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church Gżira tomorrow, Thursday, October 13, at 2pm. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza welcome. The family thanks the doctor and all the staff at Casa Antonia for their loving care.

BRIFFA. On October 10, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, THERESE, née Armeni, known as Tessie, aged 69, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her devoted husband Vincent, her son Kenneth and his wife Claire, her daughter Katrine and her husband Godwin Agius, her grandchildren Julian, Daniel, Luca and Laura, her sisters Maria and her husband George Micallef and Rosa and her husband Josie Farrugia, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, October 12 at 1.30pm for St Mary parish church, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. The family would like to thank all the staff at the Haematology Ward and Day Ward at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre for their dedicated care. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMMUT. On October 10, at his residence in Swieqi, JOSEPH, aged 55, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Josephine, his sons Marlon and his wife Clara and Dorian and his fiancée Diane, his mother Giovanna, his brothers and sisters, Charlie, Salvu, Leli, Toni, Johnny, Rita, Mary, and David, their spouses, his in-laws, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, October 13 at 8.30am for the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Għargħur cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Poor Clares, St Julian’s, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. In ever loving memory of my beloved parents WALTER and MARIA on their 18th and 19th anniversary respectively. Always lovingly remembered by their daughter Frances, husband Joe Fenech, grand­children Jonathan and Nicola and their families.

ATTARD MONTALTO – MADELEINE. On her first anni­versary. Missed so much every day and always in our hearts. Nick, Lawrence, Bunty and their families.

ENRIQUEZ – CARMELO. In loving memory of our dear father, being the 34th anni­versary of his death. Never forgotten by his children, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA – PAUL. In loving memory of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 15th anni­versary of his death. Always remembered by his children Iro, Tony, Franco, Sandra and their families.

Personal

Claudio Carta would like to thank The Malta Arts Scholarship for funding most of his degree at East 15.

Jumble sale

Jumble sale in aid of Guardamangia parish church, will be held at the parish centre from Friday, October 14 till Wednesday, November 30. Open from 9.30 to 12 noon and 4 to 7pm.

Power cuts

Due to scheduled maintenance works on the electricity grid, there may be power cuts in, or in parts of, the following areas TODAY:

Between 8am and noon in Capuchins and St Thomas streets and in Robert Samut Square, Floriana.

Between 8am and noon in Annunziato Schembri, Doctor Kalċidon Zammit, Ta’ Karlozzu, Easter, Ramija, Mgr Mikiel Azzpardi, Wied Xkora, Ta’ Wied Ħanżir, Ferdinand Hompesh, Salvu Curso, Nirien and Karmenu Vassallo streets and alleys in Ta’ Ħaramija and Tad-Debbiet streets, Siġġiewi.

Between 8am and 2pm in Ġemmugħa, Żafran, Il-Gross, Ħortan, Salvu Buhagiar and Qrempuċ streets, Marsascala.

Between 8.30am and 2pm in Alwetta, Ballottra, Bilbla, Bufula Ħamra, Għammiel tal-Bejt, Ħuttaf, Rundun, Waqqafa and Ta’ Mlit streets, Mosta.

Between 8.30am and 2.30pm in Karmelo Ritchie and Grottli streets and Seafront area, Xgħajra.

Between 8.30am and 3.30pm in Daħla Ta’ Sunarat, Daħla Ta’ L-Għejjun and Daħla Tan-Nuffara areas, Xagħra.

Between 9am and 2pm in Church Street, Spinola and St George’s roads, St Julian’s.

And TOMORROW:

Between 9am and 2.30pm in Mdina Road, in Poeżija, Ġużè Ellul Mercer, Marju Pace, Nikol Montebello, Marcell Attard Vagnolo, Dun Ġorġ Fenech, Alexandra, Proża, Victory, Ta’ Għar Ram, Ta’ Farżina, Serer, Tumas Fenech, Ħelsien, Karmenu Camilleri, Nikol Baldacchino and Ġużè Cardona streets, in Kittieba Square and in Alley No. 7 in Victory Street and Alley No. 2 in Coca Cola Mdina Road area, Qormi.

Between 9.30am and 6pm in Siegħ and Qawsalla streets, Swieqi.

Between 00.30am and 4.30am in Old Theatre, Archbishop, Santa Lucy, Merchants, St Paul, Felix and St Ursula streets, Valletta.

Between 8.30am and 3pm in Lunzjata, Fuxa, Ġjaċinti, St Margaret and Ċiklamini streets, San Ġwann.

Between 8am and 1pm in Dliela, Berebis, Baħrija, Żabrella and Alessandro VII streets, Żabbar.

For assistance, contact Enemalta on 8007 2224.