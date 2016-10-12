William Chetcuti wins bronze in Rome ISSF World Cup finals

File photo

William Chetcuti won a bronze medal in the ISSF World Cup finals held in Rome, this afternoon.

The 31-year-old was one of 11 shooters taking part in the season-ending competition organised by ISSF following his World Cup triumph in Baku last June.

Chetcuti was in hot form right from the qualifying round when he compiled scores of 28, 28, 29,29 and 27 to amass 141 clays from 150 that placed him fifth from 11 shooters to book his place in the semi-final stage.

The semi-final round turned out to be very tight with the six shooters separated by just one points after 30 clays were targeted.

Chetcuti hit 27 to finish joint-fourth with Britain’s Scott Steven and Fehain Aldeehani and a shoot-off for who will contest the bronze medal was needed.

US shooter Jeffrey Holguin, James Willett, of Australia, and Germany’s Andreas Loew topped the leaderboard on 28 points and also needed a shoot-off to pick the two shooters to make the final.

Eventually Loew dropped to the bronze medal final against Chetcuti and the German simply was no match to the Maltese shooter who won the match 29-24 to secure the bronze medal.