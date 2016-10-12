Woman jailed for living off child's prostitution

A woman has been jailed for four years after being found guilty of living off the prostitution of a 15-year-old girl and running a brothel.

However she was found not guilty of defilement and having participated in sexual acts with her.

The court heard how the accused had for about a year had a relationship with the girl's mother. The girl later moved in with the accused.

The girl had told the police that she felt she was treated like a slave. She said she was forced into prostitution, beaten and had money taken from her.

In court she described how she saw several men in the same night and sometimes had participated in threesomes with the accused and clients. She also explained that clients were charged different rates if they went home or in a car.

She admitted that at first she was pleased with what was going on and had been given money.

She said she was later threatened when she wanted to stop and find a job.

She also said that she had forgiven the accused and wanted the past to be consigned to the past. Were it for her, she said, proceedings would stop.

In finding the accused not guilty of defilement, the court noted the difficult upbringing of the girl and said it had not been proven that there had been corruption of the minor. It also noted that it was not clear whether the girl had turned 16 at this time.