Watch: Man injured in fall at Sliema construction site

Emergency services prepare to take the man to hospital.

A 57-year-old man was injured this morning after falling from a height at a construction site in Cathedral Street, Sliema.

The accident happened at around 10.45am, the police said. The man, who is from Victoria, Gozo fell "more than one storey", police added.

An ambulance, police and Civil Protection Department members were all rushed to the scene, and the man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses told Times of Malta that the man was conscious while emergency services attended to him. His medical condition is not yet known.

