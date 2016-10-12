Watch: Man dumps dog poo on Sliema street 3 times in 24 hours

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A man has been caught on CCTV repeatedly tossing bags of dog excrement on a Sliema street, at the foot of what used to be a rubbish bin.

Three videos sent to Times of Malta show the same man walking his dog to the corner of Manoel Dimech Street and St Mary Street on consecutive days, getting within a few metres of what used to be a bin before nonchalantly tossing bags of dog waste in its general direction.

The reader who handed the videos to Times of Malta explained that a rubbish bin in the area had been removed by the Sliema council a few days before the videos were recorded.

"People used to use the bin as a dumping ground, and the council removed it. But they left the bin's pole behind, and this man continued to treat the site as a dumping ground," the exasperated reader said.

Pole gone, and with it the littering

Having caught the man on camera, the reader sent the videos to the council. Within days, what was left of the rubbish bin, including its pole, was removed, the reader said.

The council's seemingly cosmetic move appears to have done the trick.

"Now that the pole is gone, the disgusting littering has stopped too," the reader told the Times of Malta. "I'm glad that our CCTV investment has helped solve this problem. Citizens who help bring things like this to light should be compensated for it. After all, we're the ones who forked out for the cameras," he added.

The reader said he had handed copies of the videos to Sliema police and filed a report about the matter.

Three dumps in 24 hours

The three separate dumping incidents happened within 24 hours of each other at the start of the month, at roughly 12-hour intervals.

In the first video, dated October 1, 3.50pm, the man barely bothers to wait for a car to drive past before chucking the excrement in the bin's general direction.

Less than 12 hours later, the man is back, dog in tow. With no traffic in sight at 2am, the man opts for a more casual tossing technique, going for a cricket-like underhand bowl from a distance.

He returns the subsequent afternoon at 2.44pm with his customary bag of poo and again tosses it beneath the bin, pausing momentarily to admire his handiwork.

Have you filmed something worth bringing to the public's attention? Get in touch at [email protected]