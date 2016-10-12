Advert
Wednesday, October 12, 2016, 08:39

Two men injured in traffic accidents

Two men were grievously injured in separate traffic accidents yesterday evening.

A 22-year-old Iraqi who lives in St Julian’s was grievously injured at ix-Xatt tal-Imsida.

The police said the Iraqi was riding a motor bike which collided with a car that was being driven by a 43-year-old woman from San Ġwann at around 5pm.

A 58-year-old man from Birżebbuġa was grievously injured when the vehicle he was driving crashed with a car that was being driven by a 38-year-old man from Żurrieq and crashed into an electricity pole.

The accident happened at around 7.30pm.

Advert
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Crazy driving worthy of a...

  2. Watch: What do the people in Marsaxlokk...

  3. €30,000 belonging to a worker stolen...

  4. Three former judges to probe allegations...

  5. Malta-Sicily gas pipeline ‘just plans on...

  6. Opposition walks out of parliament as...

  7. Reduce licence fees for low mileage cars...

  8. Budget: €1.75 wage increase per week likely

  9. Clifton Grima takes Leo Brincat's seat...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 12-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed