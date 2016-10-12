Two men injured in traffic accidents

Two men were grievously injured in separate traffic accidents yesterday evening.

A 22-year-old Iraqi who lives in St Julian’s was grievously injured at ix-Xatt tal-Imsida.

The police said the Iraqi was riding a motor bike which collided with a car that was being driven by a 43-year-old woman from San Ġwann at around 5pm.

A 58-year-old man from Birżebbuġa was grievously injured when the vehicle he was driving crashed with a car that was being driven by a 38-year-old man from Żurrieq and crashed into an electricity pole.

The accident happened at around 7.30pm.