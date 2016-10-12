Advert
Wednesday, October 12, 2016, 19:09

Two girls, 13, among schoolgirl mothers

File photo.

Twenty-two secondary school students, two as young as 13, were reported to be expectant during scholastic year 2015/2016.

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo told Labour MP Anthony Agius Decelis  n parliament that one girl was aged 14, four were 15 years old and the majority, 15, were aged 16.

Three of the 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old continued attending classes, nine started attending a special school for expectant students and eight preferred to stay at home.

