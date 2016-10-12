Two girls, 13, among schoolgirl mothers
Twenty-two secondary school students, two as young as 13, were reported to be expectant during scholastic year 2015/2016.
Education Minister Evarist Bartolo told Labour MP Anthony Agius Decelis n parliament that one girl was aged 14, four were 15 years old and the majority, 15, were aged 16.
Three of the 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old continued attending classes, nine started attending a special school for expectant students and eight preferred to stay at home.
