Two girls, 13, among schoolgirl mothers

Twenty-two secondary school students, two as young as 13, were reported to be expectant during scholastic year 2015/2016.

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo told Labour MP Anthony Agius Decelis n parliament that one girl was aged 14, four were 15 years old and the majority, 15, were aged 16.

Three of the 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old continued attending classes, nine started attending a special school for expectant students and eight preferred to stay at home.