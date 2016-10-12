Advert
Wednesday, October 12, 2016, 07:35

Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says the government has formally kickstarted a process whereby Magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera could be promoted to judge, just months after she was rebuked for breaching the judiciary’s code of ethics. In another story, the newspaper quotes industry sources who say that installing seat belts in minibuses costs some €400, including a certificate by an engineer.

Malta Today says that Etihad has threatened to withdraw from the Alitalia investment.

The Malta Independent says Minister for Civil Liberties Helena Dalli and Labour Whip Godfrey Farrugia are at odds over the parliamentary committee’s unanimous decision that the morning-after pill should be a prescription-only drug.

In-Nazzjon leads with the PN's presentation of its budget proposals to the social partners.

L-Orizzont says that €300,000 a year are to be used to provide food for poor families.

