Residents resist St George’s Bay high-rises

The master plan foresees three towers on the rocky foreshore of Paceville.

The Paceville master plan proposals for three high-rise towers along St George’s Bay have raised the ire of nearby residents, who insist the development will rob the public of a stretch of coastline.

“Our concern is not losingour sea views: that’s been happening everywhere,” explained Noel Buttigieg Scicluna, a member of the St George’s Park residents’ association.

“Today, the bay is enjoyed by everyone. Is it fair to sell it off for private profit?”

Dr Buttigieg Scicluna also questioned how the plans could be reconciled with the recently introduced Public Domain Act, which designates the first 15 metres of foreshore for public enjoyment, although the law does not affect previously existing property rights.

The master plan unveiled by the Planning Authority last month foresees three new towers on the rocky foreshore by the Cresta Quay water sports facility: a 30-storey hotel flanked by two blocks of offices and apartments, one of 25 floors and another of 20.

A 34-storey tower is also being proposed on the St George’s Park site, as well as another one of26 storeys on the site of the Westin Dragonara.

The high-rises are among several being proposed under the master plan, which speaks of the need to create an iconic skyline for Paceville, with lower high-rises nearer to the coast and the highest one in the heart of the locality.

Elements of the master plan have already proved controversial. Front Ħarsien ODZ earlier this week criticised the suggestion of land being reclaimed at Portomaso to support further high-rise developments, and called for any reference to land reclamation to be struck out.

“It is bewildering that such a proposal is even made, in view of the fact that the land reclamation will be adjacent to a Marine Protected Area, and that developers have already been fined €120,000 for works which resulted in the degradation of the protected posidonia meadows along the coast,” the group said.

“We expect master plans to contain development rather than doing everything possible to increase space for development even on the sea.”

Malta Developers Association chairman Sandro Chetcuti has said the plan failed to address the possibility of new projects that could involve existing buildings, concentrating too heavily on nine particular sites.

Alternattiva Demokratika deputy chairman Carmel Cacopardo has argued that residents’ interests have been sidelined in favour of big business.

Public consultation on the master plan, which could start to be implemented by next year, is open until November 4.