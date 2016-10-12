Police, Refugee Commissioner to get €2 million in funding

The Office of the Refugee Commissioner and Malta Police Force are to receive close to €2 million in project funding, 75 per cent of which will be financed by the EU, Parliamentary Secretary Ian Borg said.

Two police projects, valued at €1.2 million, are aimed at strengthening capabilities vis-à-vis cyber-crime and integrating national systems with international databases.

These projects are:

Access to Interpol and Europol databases for competent law enforcement authorities – worth over €560,000





Smart Policing – enhancing the capabilities of the Cyber Crime Unit – worth over €670,000.

The two projects to be implemented by the Office of the Refugee Commissioner, worth almost €800,000, are aimed to strengthen the asylum procedure.

They provide for: