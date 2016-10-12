Police, Refugee Commissioner to get €2 million in funding
Funds are 75 per cent EU financed
The Office of the Refugee Commissioner and Malta Police Force are to receive close to €2 million in project funding, 75 per cent of which will be financed by the EU, Parliamentary Secretary Ian Borg said.
Two police projects, valued at €1.2 million, are aimed at strengthening capabilities vis-à-vis cyber-crime and integrating national systems with international databases.
These projects are:
- Access to Interpol and Europol databases for competent law enforcement authorities – worth over €560,000
- Smart Policing – enhancing the capabilities of the Cyber Crime Unit – worth over €670,000.
The two projects to be implemented by the Office of the Refugee Commissioner, worth almost €800,000, are aimed to strengthen the asylum procedure.
They provide for:
- The setting up of a unit that deals with requests related to asylum applications – worth more than €100,000
- Improving and strengthening the asylum determination procedure through training and funds for interpreters, asylum interviews through Skype or video conferencing and use of language and document analysis – worth over €640,000.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.