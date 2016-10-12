PN deputy leader again denies he knew of investigation

Beppe Fenech Adami

PN deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami has reiterated that he never knew that a company he worked for was being investigated by the police until he was contacted by Malta Today last Saturday.

The newspaper reported on Sunday that the police in 2012 did not hand over information to Dutch investigators about alleged money laundering which, over a period of years, had seen several million euro being deposited in Malta from overseas companies. At the time Beppe Fenech Adami was a director of a local fiduciary company that was allegedly involved.

The newspaper claimed that a file compiled by investigators in January 2013 was marked “bring up in three months” on January 31 that year.

On Monday, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici announced the appointment of a board of inquiry made up of three judges - Joseph Camilleri, Lawrence Quintano and Philip Scibberas - to look into the allegations.

The PN described the inquiry as a 'fascist attack aimed at intimidating the Opposition”.



Dr Fenech Adami said today that ever since the alleged police investigation started three years and nine months ago, he had never been contacted by the police or any other authority.

Therefore, anyone who tried to blame him of abusive behaviour was being dishonest.

Rather than continue to bring down politics to the lowest levels, the Prime Minister should be serious and act as Prime Minister with the criminals and corrupt people surrounding him, Dr Fenech Adami said.