New temporary road planned to ease Marsa traffic congestion

The route of the former Dock 7 road.

The Transport Ministry next week will announce the opening of a temporary road alongside the perimeter of the former Malta Shipbuilding to replace the road through Dock 7, which has been closed.

Transport Minister Joe Mizzi said in Parliament that the road at Dock 7, which had also been temporary, absorbed some 30 per cent of traffic to the south but it had to be closed because of the maritime hub project.

The government was aware of the traffic congestion in the area. A road alongside the perimeter of the former shipyard would be opened next week until a permanent alternative was provided, also in the area of the former shipyard, the minister said.