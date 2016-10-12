New Labour MP underlines traditional values in maiden speech
Newly-elected parliamentarian Clifton Grima this evening made his maiden speech in parliament, focusing on preserving traditional values in all the strata of society.
The former mayor of Msida, elected in a casual election yesterday, said he would strive to work for the good of those in need.
He said that as the chief executive at Mount Carmel Hospital, he had worked to improve the services for mental health patients and their families and made them aware of the benefits of what he called “the revolutionary legislation” enacted in 2014.
He said that the average stay at Mount Carmel Hospital has been reduced as a result of the introduction of community services.
