Wednesday, October 12, 2016, 12:55

Melita services down in northern Malta

Contractors working on unrelated project damage fibre cable

Photo: Shutterstock

A temporary Melita service disruption is affecting customers in the northern part of Malta.

The affected areas include Xemxija, Żebbiegħ, Mellieħa, Mġarr, Bidnija and Gozo.

The company said an independent contractor working for a third party damaged its fibre cable during works in St Paul’s Bay impacting television, internet and fixed and mobile telephony.

Melita said it has deployed several technical teams on site to minimise the inconvenience.

Work was currently underway to repair the damage and restore services.

It said that due to the extent of the damage to its infrastructure, services might take several hours to be fully restored, possibly up to 6pm.

The company said it would be releasing updates on its website.

