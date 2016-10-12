Man accused of raping his young nieces

A 63-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being accused in court of sexually abusing his three young nieces.

He pleaded not guilty to having raped two of the girls when they were three and five years old, and of having participated in sexual acts with them and another niece. The abuse continued for a number of years.

The man also denied being in possession of child porn and defiling the children.

The abuse allegedly took place some 10 years ago and investigations started when one of the girls told relatives what she had seen.

No request for bail was made.

The court ordered a ban on the publication of names.

Police Inspector Joseph Busuttil prosecuted.