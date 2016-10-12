Advert
Wednesday, October 12, 2016, 11:49

Lower inflation recorded last month

Photo: Shutterstock

The annual rate of inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices went down to 0.9 per cent last month, from 1 per cent in August.

On a monthly basis, a -0.9 per cent rate was registered in September, down from the 0.4 per cent registered in August 2016.

The largest upward impacts on annual inflation were mainly due to higher prices of restaurant services, vegetables and furniture and home furnishings respectively.

The largest downward impacts on annual inflation were lower prices for package holidays, garments and mobile phones.

The 12-month moving average rate was 1.1 per cent.

