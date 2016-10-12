'Illegal' wine bar in Ombudsman's sights

Club Lounge in Sliema has permits for a shop. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The Environment Ombudsman is investigating claims that the police and the Planning Authority failed to take action against an ‘illegal’ wine bar in Sliema despite being alerted to the situation.

Club Lounge, which occupies part of the San Girgor Band Club on the corner of Depiro and Isouard streets, is owned by Justin Gambin.

The building, which is the middle of a residential area and next door to two schools, has permits for a shop, but has instead been operating as a wine bar since it opened in August.

The owners have also applied for a permit for a band club, which falls within the remit of the police, but this has not yet been issued.

Residents complain that the bar has been a constant source of noise and disruption. The owners have also installed outdoor tables, chairs and signage, all of which were specifically prohibited in a permit issued by the PA for alterations to the building itself, the residents said.

The Environment Ombudsman is now looking into allegations that the authorities were aware of the situation but did not take any action against the illegalities.

Residents claim, in their complaint to the Ombudsman, that a letter was sent to the Prime Minister, the PA, the police and the Malta Tourism Authority just days after the wine bar opened, but no acknowledgement was ever received.

When contacted by the Times of Malta, a PA spokesman said the authority was aware of the situation and had issued an enforcement notice over the illegal change of use, as well as alterations to the approved plans. It is not clear whether this enforcement notice was issued before or after the start of the Ombudsman’s investigation. At the time going to print, the notice on the PA website stated only that details would be published at a later date.

The Sliema local council has also been contacted by the Ombudsman, but mayor Anthony Chircop told this newspaper the matter was outside the council’s remit. “We’ve received complaints from residents in the area that the place is operating without a licence, but all we can do is pass on the complaints,” he said. “The council is not the competent authority so we cannot do much.”

When contacted, the bar owner, Mr Gambin, acknowledged the situation but insisted the wine bar was part of the band club, for which he applied for permits from the police in July, a few weeks before opening.

Mr Gambin blamed the current situation on delays from the police and tourism authority and said he expected the permit to be issued “in the coming days”.

He added he had taken on board residents’ complaints and had taken steps – including closing doors in the evening – to minimise noise problems.

“Many of the neighbours are part of our clientele,” he said. “We’re making every effort to keep the peace because we have no interest in arguing with them.”