Wednesday, October 12, 2016, 11:12

Humanists call for OTC morning-after pill

Association backs Civil Liberties Minister's stance

Photo: Shutterstock

The Malta Humanist Association has joined calls for the emergency contraceptive pill to be made available over the counter, without a prescription, to women who need it.

“Although Malta has come a long way in improving gender equality, some unfortunate attitudes still exist, such as the idea that a woman should have to justify her decision not to get pregnant, or discuss her sexual activity with a third party before the latter decides whether she should be allowed to avoid pregnancy or not.

“Rejecting the woman’s request effectively means that the doctor has the authority to potentially impose pregnancy on her if he or she disagrees with her,” the association said.

It argued that if a woman decided to buy the emergency contraceptive pill, the only legitimate questions were medical, such as those related to allergies or contraindications. As trained medical professionals, pharmacists were quite capable of performing this task.

“Requiring a woman to be seen by a doctor introduces an unnecessary delay, when the idea of an emergency contraceptive is that it must be taken as soon as possible after copulation to ensure maximum effectiveness.

“That delay could mean that fertilisation takes place - in which case the ECP is rendered useless. Objectors to this pill should take the time to consider what an unwanted pregnancy can mean to a woman or a girl,” it said.

Earlier this week, Civil Liberties Minister Helena Dalli said that she backed calls for the morning-after pill to be made available over the counter. Activists are expected to gather in Valletta this Sunday to protest a parliamentary committee's recommendation that the pill only be made available to women with a doctor's prescription. 

