Holistic education measures among KSU's Budget proposals

The University Students’ Council (KSU) has focused on themes highlighted in the past scholastic year in its Budget demands.

In its document, the KSU proposes measures to support a holistic education, transport initiatives, holistic research on sexual health and better connectivity for Gozo, both transport-wise and digitally.

Its proposals, the KSU said, should form part of a long-term master plan which aimed to achieve a university-wide transformation, in which every student was at the centre of the government’s efforts.

“KSU expects that every idea is taken into consideration in tandem with related projects in such a way that these complement each other,” it said.

Projects, it said, should not be executed in isolation.