Have you seen this woman?

A 21-year-old Serbian woman has been missing for the past two weeks, the police said.

Olivera Ilic was first reported missing on September 29 and her whereabouts remain unknown.

Ms Ilic is 160cm tall and has shoulder-length brown hair.

Police have asked anyone with information about Ms Ilic to get in touch, even confidentially, by calling 21 224 001 or 119, or by visiting any police station.