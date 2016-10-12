Gozo hoteliers want lower winter VAT

The GTA wants to keep tourists coming to Gozo in the winter. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Gozitan hoteliers are asking for a lower VAT rate on tourist accommodation on the island during the lean winter season.

Reducing the VAT rate to three per cent between November and March would make Gozo more competitive, according to Gozo Tourist Association president Joe Muscat. The current VAT rate on accommodation is seven per cent all year round.

The proposal forms part of the GTA’s Budget proposals unveiled yesterday, which include measures to encourage tourism during the winter.

Another measure intended to boost winter tourism is the extension of the preferential Gozo Channel fares to non-Gozitan passengers for all weekend crossings between November and May.

To this end, the GTA is proposing that the current sum of €200,000 to finance this scheme, which only covers four weekends, be increased.

The proposals also suggest measures intended to encourage employers in the tourism industry to retain employees during the winter months through training grants and social security credits for employers and workers.

The proposals also call for a study to find an alternative site for an airstrip to the one earmarked at Ta’ Lambert.

A study to determine the feasibility of extending the short runway to cater for small aircraft at the Ta’ Lambert site – where a helicopter service used to operate – has never been published.

Mr Muscat said the GTA was never given a copy of the study but had received information that the runway extension could have environmental implications.

“The airstrip should not be scrapped simply because there may be environmental problems at Ta’ Lambert; this is why we are asking for funds to be allocated for an alternative site assessment,” Mr Muscat said.

The GTA wants the study on a fast ferry service to Valletta to be fast-tracked and a shuttle to be set up between Malta International Airport and the Ċirkewwa terminal.

It also called for more cruise ship berthing buoys off Mġarr harbour and Marsalforn, in addition to the existing one at Xlendi.

Tackling the issue of cleanliness and maintenance, the GTA urged the creation of a Tourist Product Upkeep Unit that would own and maintain several tourist spots like the Qbajjar promenade and the Three Hills Garden in Marsalforn, the Villa Rundle Gardens in Victoria, the Żewwieqa waterfront, country paths and dive sites.

The tourist association also called for more sports facilities, including an athletics track that could be incorporated in the Ta’ Xħajma racetrack.