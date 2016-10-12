Advert
Government 'deceptive' on allocation of EU food aid - PN

Dr Mifsud Bonnici addressing the press conference, with Dr Spiteri (left) and Mr Cutajar.

The Nationalist Party said today that the government was being deceptive when it boasted that it would use €300,000 in EU food aid for 41,000 low income persons, as this only equated to 61c per month. 

"Those who are in poverty will stay in poverty," shadow minister Paula Mifsud Bonnici told a press conference.

Dr Mifsud Bonnici said it was good that the government addressed the problems of those in poverty, especially as their number, under the present government, had increased from 88,000 to 94,000 .

However the latest announcement by the government was disrespectful to these people.

He pointed out that the PN had already promised to help people in poverty by raising pensions, removing income tax on pensions, revising tax on dividends, granting medicines free of charge, reversing recent rent increases on social housing and raising subsidies for those who rented their residence from the private sector. 

The press conference was also addressed by spokesmen Stephen Spiteri and Robert Cutajar.

