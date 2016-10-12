German couple welcomed on 86th visit to Malta

A German couple recently arrived in Malta for the 86th time in 34 years.

Rudiger Heinz and Vera Heinz have been visiting the island at least twice a year since they first came here in 1984.

During their most recent visit, they were welcomed at the Malta Tourism Authority head office in Valletta by Henri Diacono, guest relations coordinator at the Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, MTA CEO Paul Bugeja, and MTA events and customer care manager Martin Morana.

During the meeting, Mr and Mrs Heinz shared many stories from their previous visits. They recalled how on one occasion they tried to buy lemons from a farmer, who initially refused, but later presented them with a bag full of lemons free of charge. From that moment on, the farmer’s family and the Heinz’s became close friends and each are regularly invited to their homes.

Mr and Ms Heinz visit Malta in spring (May-June) normally spending three weeks and in autumn (September-October) for another three.

When they visit, they often bring along family and friends, and always speak highly of the Maltese Islands. Mr Heinz is often referred to as ‘The Malta Man’ by friends in Germany as he owns around 400 books dedicated to the Maltese Islands, while Ms Heinz often prepares traditional Maltese food from recipe books she bought during her visits.

Mr Heinz’s favourite local delicacy is Kinnie, and whenever he is here, he always buys a large quantity to take back home with him, for himself and to share with friends and family. They also praised the public transport system which they use extensively.