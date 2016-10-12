Advert
Customs Department to sell Baileys, ice tea

Offers accepted until today week

Some 38,400 cans of ice tea and 2,400 bottles of Baileys liquor are to be sold by the Customs Department in 24 lots.

The beverages form part of a broader sell-off of items seized by Customs, with other items including furniture, glasses, tiles, bathroom accessories and clothes.  

Items may be viewed at the Newport Bonded Stores in Marsa on Monday October 17 and Tuesday October 18 during office hours, as well as Wednesday October 19 until 10.30am, when the department will stop receiving offers. 

