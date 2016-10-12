Corradino Heights trailers could go to safer pastures

Illegal parking is a problem at the Corradino and Ħal Far industrial estates, and MIP is looking for an alternative. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Corradino Heights could soon be emptied of the trailers parked overnight along the streets, sometimes at dangerous turns, as Malta Industrial Parks is looking for an alternative holding bay.

Hosting an industrial estate, several sports facilities and an ex-military prison, Corradino falls under the responsibility of different entities, including the local council, the government and MIP.

Speaking to this newspaper following an article highlighting, among other problems, trailers parked haphazardly, MIP chief executive Karl Azzopardi noted that the state entity reports such illegal parking to the authorities.

However, despite the fines, there are repeat offenders, who have nowhere to park their trailer until the next consignment.

The illegal parking of trailers is a problem predominantly at the Corradino and Ħal Far industrial estates, so MIP is looking into identifying a place that could serve as a trailer holding area, noted Mr Azzopardi, who took on the role of CEO last month.

The largest part of Corradino falls under MIP’s responsibility, and it is planning to turn an area dotted with vacated Nissen huts, close to the sports facilities, into a space for start-up companies.

An evacuation order was issued last week to squatters, and a demolition tender would be awarded in two weeks, Mr Azzopardi said. The demolition should be complete by the end of the year: “There is a demand for more industrial spaces, especially for start-ups, and this area would create a micro-industry within the larger industrial park.”

Meanwhile, MIP signed a memorandum of understanding with the Chamber of Commerce, kicking off a process of devolution to tenants’ associations. This has already been done for six of the 13 industrial sites under its responsibility, including Corradino. MIP will initially support these associations financially and administratively, but eventually, they will become autonomous.

Asked whether MIP would be transferring its responsibilities onto tenants, Mr Azzopardi said this would not be the case, as the aim was to sustain the tenants through a formal regime. It will still pay for capital projects, such as resurfacing works and landscaping, but the responsibility for the estate’s upkeep will be transferred to the tenants’ association, with MIP support for any shortfall.

Surveillance of the area will also be up to the association, and MIP will support with enforcement.

Similar to a condominium association formed between an apartment block’s tenants, the association will need to administer the upkeep of the estate. This includes waste collection, cleanliness and fixing damaged infrastructure.

Five industrial estates (Mosta, Bulebel, Corradino, Marsa and Ħal Far) have formed their own association, and MIP – as the landlord – will enter into a service level agreement with them by the end of the year. This contract will stipulate who is responsible for what and the allocated upkeep budget.

Asked about general refurbishment, Mr Azzopardi noted that between 2011 and 2014, €2.2 million, including EU funds, was spent on embellishing part of Corradino. This year, half of the allocated €60,000 budget has already been spent on maintenance and the upkeep of the estate.

MIP is looking into funds to embellish roads in Cospicua and Għajn Dwieli, which do not fall under its remit but are mainly used by those who work at Corradino for their morning and afternoon commute.