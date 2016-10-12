Concern over traffic signs vandalism

Transport Minister Joe Mizzi warned this evening that vandalism of traffic signs was dangerous and could even be fatal.

He said vandalism was being reported all over Malta, with some signs being bent and other turned to face the opposite direction.

Speaking in parliament during question time, Mr Mizzi said that this vandalism was being carried out either late at night or in the early hours of the morning. Transport Malta was keeping a close watch over the affected areas.

Mr Mizzi also pointed out that certain people were opening rubbish bags and dispersing them along the streets.